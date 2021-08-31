Menu
2012 Mitsubishi RVR

196,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Loan Zone

416-694-3636

AWD 4dr CVT GT

AWD 4dr CVT GT

3266 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

196,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7853868
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AU7CZ603922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

