Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899</p><p> </p><p>*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:</p><p>-FREE OIL CHANGE</p><p>-FREE RUST PROOFING</p><p>-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT</p><p> </p><p>CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!</p><p>416-953-5105</p><p> </p><p>MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM</p><p>SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM</p>

2012 Nissan Altima

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL/ LEATHER /ROOF / ALLOYS/ REAR CAM / BOSE/AC

Watch This Vehicle
12566069

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL/ LEATHER /ROOF / ALLOYS/ REAR CAM / BOSE/AC

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL2AP5CN530738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Executive Motors

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL/ SUPER CLEAN / NEW BRAKES / NO ACCIDENT / AC / for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GL/ SUPER CLEAN / NEW BRAKES / NO ACCIDENT / AC / 205,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta REAR CAM / 6SPD/ ALLOYS / AC/ HEATED SEATS /DIESEL for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta REAR CAM / 6SPD/ ALLOYS / AC/ HEATED SEATS /DIESEL 188,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE/ ONE OWNER / LOW KM / AWD / LEATHER ROOF / MINT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE/ ONE OWNER / LOW KM / AWD / LEATHER ROOF / MINT 94,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Executive Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-953-XXXX

(click to show)

416-953-5105

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

2012 Nissan Altima