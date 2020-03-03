2655 Lawrence Ave E - Unit A4, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S2
647-200-9984
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Altima
4dr Sdn 4 Cyl. 2.5 S Odometer: 253,500 KM Year: 2012 Make: Nissan Model: Altima Trim: 4dr Sdn I4 2.5 S VIN: 1N4AL2AP2CC102086 Transmission: AutomaticDrivetrain: FWD Cylinders: 4Displacement: 2.5L Fuel Type: Gasoline Passengers: 5
Exterior Color: Silver Interior Color: Black Snow Tires + Extra All season set inside the car
Keyless Entry (2 sets)
Power Windows
Power Locks
Push Start
No accident in carfax reported (available upon request), It drives nice,
No warning light on dashboard, only small muffler leak,
Has 2 sets of very nice tires (they pass safety)
, Winter tires installed and all season set of tires inside the car
selling it as is for 2499$ plus tax
Aya's auto sales
obligated by omvic for as is cars
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
