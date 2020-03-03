Menu
2012 Nissan Altima

S

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Altima

S

Location

Aya's Auto Sales

2655 Lawrence Ave E - Unit A4, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S2

647-200-9984

Contact Seller

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 253,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4800753
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP2CC102086
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2012 Nissan Altima 
4dr Sdn 4 Cyl. 2.5 S Odometer: 253,500 KM Year: 2012 Make: Nissan Model: Altima Trim: 4dr Sdn I4 2.5 S VIN: 1N4AL2AP2CC102086 Transmission: AutomaticDrivetrain: FWD Cylinders: 4Displacement: 2.5L Fuel Type: Gasoline Passengers: 5
Exterior Color: Silver Interior Color: Black Snow Tires + Extra All season set inside the car
Keyless Entry (2 sets)
Power Windows
Power Locks
Push Start

No accident in carfax reported (available upon request), It drives nice,
No warning light on dashboard, only small muffler leak,
Has 2 sets of very nice tires (they pass safety)
, Winter tires installed and all season set of tires inside the car
selling it as is for 2499$ plus tax 
Aya's auto sales 

obligated by omvic for as is cars 
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Keyless Start

