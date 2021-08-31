Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Altima

181,239 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

JBN Auto Sales

647-763-1366

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Altima

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

JBN Auto Sales

2563 Eglinton Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R7

647-763-1366

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,239KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7742577
  • Stock #: 5011
  • VIN: 1n4al2apxcn450755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,239 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL , it has only 181239km no accident, comes with sunroof alloy rims, leather seat, back up camera and much more……

 

Please contact our Sales Consultants for more information on this vehicle.
Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty,

 

We finance everyone!!!

 

Call at this number to book an appointment for a test drive.

Ph: 647-763-1366

Email:jbnauto1@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JBN Auto Sales

2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 211,250 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 182,368 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 142,980 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email JBN Auto Sales

JBN Auto Sales

JBN Auto Sales

JBN Auto Sales

2563 Eglinton Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R7

Call Dealer

647-763-XXXX

(click to show)

647-763-1366

Quick Links
Directions Inventory