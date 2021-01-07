Menu
2012 Nissan Juke

184,600 KM

Xian Auto

905-237-7033

SL

SL

Location

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

905-237-7033

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

184,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6380873
  • VIN: JN8AF5MVXCT126301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,600 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2012 NISSAN JUKE, AWD PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER, PUSH TO START, CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS AND MIRRORS AND SO MUCH MORE.COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING 2012 NISSAN JUKE RED AWD WHILE SUPPLY LASTS. *SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599*  FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily.   ***WINTER PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

