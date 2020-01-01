Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2012 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV very clean vehicle, comes equipped with heated leaher seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, AM/FM/CD/AUX & much more...!



*** PLEASE CALL / TXT BEFORE YOU VISIT AS SOME OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PARKED OFF-SITE ***



BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! - WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL...!



Good Bad Or No Credit ....? - Don't Worry We Finance All Types Of Credit Visit www.MotorValley.ca To Submit Credit Application Online OR Visit Us In person For On-Spot Approval.



Call / Txt: 416-827-7667 TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY.!!!



** 2-Yrs Powertrain Warranty On All Vehicles **



Price Includes:

1. Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2. Administration Fee.

3. PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4. CarFax History Report.

5. OMVIC Fee



Taxes and Licensing extra.



We Accept Debit Visa MasterCard and American Express!



Monday to Thursday: 11:00AM - 7:00PM

Friday: 11:00AM - 6:00PM

Saturday: 11:00AM - 5:00PM

Sunday: Closed



MOTOR VALLEY

2583 Eglinton Ave East

Scarbrough, ON M1K 2R8

DIR: 416-827-7667

www.MOTORVALLEY.CA

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.