2012 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV Loaded! No Accident!

2012 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV Loaded! No Accident!

Location

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-827-7667

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 11,685KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4399224
  • Stock #: 318081
  • VIN: 1N4AA5AP2CC838291
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2012 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV very clean vehicle, comes equipped with heated leaher seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, AM/FM/CD/AUX & much more...!

*** PLEASE CALL / TXT BEFORE YOU VISIT AS SOME OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PARKED OFF-SITE ***

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! - WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL...!

Good Bad Or No Credit ....? - Don't Worry We Finance All Types Of Credit Visit www.MotorValley.ca To Submit Credit Application Online OR Visit Us In person For On-Spot Approval.

Call / Txt: 416-827-7667 TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY.!!!

** 2-Yrs Powertrain Warranty On All Vehicles **

Price Includes:
1. Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2. Administration Fee.
3. PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4. CarFax History Report.
5. OMVIC Fee

Taxes and Licensing extra.

We Accept Debit Visa MasterCard and American Express!

Monday to Thursday: 11:00AM - 7:00PM
Friday: 11:00AM - 6:00PM
Saturday: 11:00AM - 5:00PM
Sunday: Closed

MOTOR VALLEY
2583 Eglinton Ave East
Scarbrough, ON M1K 2R8
DIR: 416-827-7667
www.MOTORVALLEY.CA
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

