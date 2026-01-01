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<p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>4.0L 6cylinder</p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>Alloys</p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>7 Passenger </p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>Regularly Rust Proofed and Undercoated</p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>Safety Certification Included</p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>Professionally Detailed and Ready to GO!</p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;> </p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>Buy with confidence from a family-owned and operated dealership proudly serving the community since 1979!</p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;> </p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>Call today to schedule your test drive. All vehicles come certified with no hidden fees. Financing options are available for all credit situations good credit, bad credit, or no credit, we can help!</p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;> </p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>Extended U-Select Warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable for added peace of mind.</p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;> </p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>Visit us online <a href=@californiaclassics.ca>@californiaclassics.ca</a> to view our full line of inventory, or contact us for more information.</p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>California Classics: 3089 Danforth Ave, Toronto Conveniently located 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave.</p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;> </p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>OMVIC Licensed and UCDA member.</p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt;>HST and Licensing not included.</p>

2012 Nissan Pathfinder

212,595 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Pathfinder

7PASS | 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
14379100

2012 Nissan Pathfinder

7PASS | 4X4

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
212,595KM
VIN 5N1AR1NB9CC627286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 212,595 KM

Vehicle Description

4.0L 6cylinder

Alloys

7 Passenger 

Regularly Rust Proofed and Undercoated

Safety Certification Included

Professionally Detailed and Ready to GO!

 

Buy with confidence from a family-owned and operated dealership proudly serving the community since 1979!

 

Call today to schedule your test drive. All vehicles come certified with no hidden fees. Financing options are available for all credit situations good credit, bad credit, or no credit, we can help!

 

Extended U-Select Warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable for added peace of mind.

 

Visit us online @californiaclassics.ca to view our full line of inventory, or contact us for more information.

California Classics: 3089 Danforth Ave, Toronto Conveniently located 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave.

 

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA member.

HST and Licensing not included.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-699-XXXX

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416-699-6630

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$9,888

+ taxes & licensing>

California Classics

416-699-6630

2012 Nissan Pathfinder