$9,888+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Pathfinder
7PASS | 4X4
2012 Nissan Pathfinder
7PASS | 4X4
Location
California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
416-699-6630
Certified
$9,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 212,595 KM
Vehicle Description
4.0L 6cylinder
Alloys
7 Passenger
Regularly Rust Proofed and Undercoated
Safety Certification Included
Professionally Detailed and Ready to GO!
Buy with confidence from a family-owned and operated dealership proudly serving the community since 1979!
Call today to schedule your test drive. All vehicles come certified with no hidden fees. Financing options are available for all credit situations good credit, bad credit, or no credit, we can help!
Extended U-Select Warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable for added peace of mind.
Visit us online @californiaclassics.ca to view our full line of inventory, or contact us for more information.
California Classics: 3089 Danforth Ave, Toronto Conveniently located 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave.
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA member.
HST and Licensing not included.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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416-699-6630