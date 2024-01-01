Menu
<p>$1000 extra for safty</p>

2012 Nissan Rogue

195,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue

2012 Nissan Rogue

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JN8AS5MT8CW275847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$1000 extra for safty

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2012 Nissan Rogue