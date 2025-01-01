Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2012 Nissan Titan SL for sale in Scarborough, ON

2012 Nissan Titan

0 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Titan

SL

Watch This Vehicle
12923825

2012 Nissan Titan

SL

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

  1. 1756596598
  2. 1756596598
  3. 1756596598
  4. 1756596598
  5. 1756596598
  6. 1756596598
  7. 1756596598
  8. 1756596598
  9. 1756596598
  10. 1756596598
  11. 1756596598
  12. 1756596598
  13. 1756596598
  14. 1756596598
  15. 1756596598
  16. 1756596598
  17. 1756596598
  18. 1756596598
  19. 1756596598
  20. 1756596598
  21. 1756596598
  22. 1756596598
  23. 1756596598
  24. 1756596598
  25. 1756596598
  26. 1756596598
  27. 1756596598
  28. 1756596598
  29. 1756596598
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1N6AA0EC6CN301073

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From California Classics

Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 NAV - 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2011 Lexus RX 350 NAV - 4WD 171,317 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota RAV4 V6 SPORT - 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Toyota RAV4 V6 SPORT - 4WD 177,921 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Matrix XR for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Toyota Matrix XR 211,918 KM $9,388 + tax & lic

Email California Classics

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-699-XXXX

(click to show)

416-699-6630

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

California Classics

416-699-6630

2012 Nissan Titan