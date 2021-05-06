2012 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Accident Free, Automatic, 4x4. Has 258,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Heated & Air Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, CD Player With Aux, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Navigation, DVD Entertainment System, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Alloy Wheels. Please Call To Confirm Availability.......No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
Has A misfire cylinder #1, will need engine work or replace engine, other than that vehicle is not inspected for safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
