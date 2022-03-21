Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Subaru Forester

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2012 Subaru Forester

2012 Subaru Forester

X

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Subaru Forester

X

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1657137119
  2. 1657137120
  3. 1657137113
  4. 1657137122
  5. 1657137123
  6. 1657137107
  7. 1657137100
  8. 1657137117
  9. 1657137120
  10. 1657137118
  11. 1657137116
  12. 1657137122
  13. 1657137123
  14. 1657137121
  15. 1657137116
  16. 1657137097
  17. 1657137117
  18. 1657137104
  19. 1657137120
  20. 1657137111
  21. 1657137155
  22. 1657137156
  23. 1657137158
  24. 1657137162
  25. 1657137161
  26. 1657137162
  27. 1657137159
  28. 1657137162
  29. 1657137153
  30. 1657137160
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8797172
  • VIN: JF2SHCBC4CH449604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2010 Acura TL LEATHE...
 178,830 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Murano S...
 233,550 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Toua...
 196,116 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory