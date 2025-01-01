Menu
<p>No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Traction Control. Drive super nice and smooth. <strong>AUTO CHOICE</strong> 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact <strong>647 388 5969</strong> or <strong>hello@autochoiceinc.ca</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2012 Toyota Corolla

205,000 KM

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn Auto S

12174046

2012 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn Auto S

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
205,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE8CC897748

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 205,000 KM

No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Traction Control. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

2012 Toyota Corolla