<p>Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.</p>

2012 Toyota RAV4

175,000 KM

Details Description

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota RAV4

Sport

2012 Toyota RAV4

Sport

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
VIN 2T3RF4DV7CW214471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-XXXX

416-287-3241

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

2012 Toyota RAV4