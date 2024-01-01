$8,600+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Toyota Sienna
5DR V6 CE 7-PASS FWD
2012 Toyota Sienna
5DR V6 CE 7-PASS FWD
Location
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
647-388-5969
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,600
+ taxes & licensing
Used
303,650KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TDZK3DCXCS217029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 303,650 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Two sets of keys, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars
2011 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN V6 AWD 199,850 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Sienna 5DR V6 CE 7-PASS FWD 303,650 KM $8,600 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Sienna 5dr V6 XLE 7-Pass AWD 258,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Email Auto Choice Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Call Dealer
647-388-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,600
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice Used Cars
647-388-5969
2012 Toyota Sienna