<p>Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Two sets of keys, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering. Drive super nice and smooth. <strong>AUTO CHOICE</strong> 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact <strong>647 388 5969</strong> or <strong>hello@autochoiceinc.ca</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2012 Toyota Sienna

303,650 KM

$8,600

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Sienna

5DR V6 CE 7-PASS FWD

5DR V6 CE 7-PASS FWD

5DR V6 CE 7-PASS FWD

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,600

+ taxes & licensing

Used
303,650KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TDZK3DCXCS217029

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 303,650 KM

Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Two sets of keys, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Alloy Wheels

CD Player

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

