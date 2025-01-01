2012 Toyota Sienna

Menu
<p>BEING SOLD AS IS.</p>

Details Description

12314117

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

Used
375,000KM
VIN 5TDJK3DC7CS038394

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 375,000 KM

BEING SOLD AS IS.

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
416-287-3241

