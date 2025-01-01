$7,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Toyota Sienna
LE
2012 Toyota Sienna
LE
Location
Motor World
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
416-287-3241
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
375,000KM
VIN 5TDJK3DC7CS038394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 375,000 KM
Vehicle Description
BEING SOLD AS IS.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motor World
2012 Toyota Sienna LE 375,000 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L 73,000 KM $23,950 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sorento LX Turbo 179,000 KM $12,950 + tax & lic
Email Motor World
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor World
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-287-XXXX(click to show)
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
Motor World
416-287-3241
2012 Toyota Sienna