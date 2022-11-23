Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Sienna

186,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Sienna

2012 Toyota Sienna

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

  1. 9335200
  2. 9335200
  3. 9335200
  4. 9335200
  5. 9335200
  6. 9335200
  7. 9335200
  8. 9335200
  9. 9335200
  10. 9335200
  11. 9335200
  12. 9335200
  13. 9335200
  14. 9335200
  15. 9335200
  16. 9335200
Contact Seller

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9335200
  • VIN: 5TDJK3DC7CS042543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE. Power Seat and Power sliding doors.

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motor World

2012 Toyota Sienna LE
 186,000 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Altima SR
 85,000 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 200 LX
 93,000 KM
$15,950 + tax & lic

Email Motor World

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-3241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory