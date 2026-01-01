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Used 2012 Toyota Tundra SR5 for sale in Scarborough, ON

2012 Toyota Tundra

249,000 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Toyota Tundra

SR5

Watch This Vehicle
14132764

2012 Toyota Tundra

SR5

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

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Contact Seller

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
249,000KM
VIN 5TFUY5F16CX223663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 249,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
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416-699-6630

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$18,999

+ taxes & licensing>

California Classics

416-699-6630

2012 Toyota Tundra