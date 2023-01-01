$12,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2012 Toyota Venza
LE
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10373262
- Stock #: 0001
- VIN: 4T3ZA3BB1CU060096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,500 KM
Vehicle Description
LE! 4 CYKINDER! FWD! LOW KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!
ICE COLD A/C! ALLOY RIMS! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH
CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH ! LEGENDARY TOYOTA VENZA, "GOES FOREVER"
AS IS SALE! CERTIFABLE AT $599 EXTRA!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.