$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
A.S.D. Auto Sales
647-247-7547
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
186,000KM
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJ3CM411331
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
