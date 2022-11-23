Menu
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

186,000 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9437346
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ3CM411331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

