2012 Volkswagen Jetta

186,543 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
A.S.D. Auto Sales

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

186,543KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9671974
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ3CM411331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,543 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
