2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

207,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

647-504-9487

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Location

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

647-504-9487

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

207,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6296448
  VIN: WVGBV7AX7CW001254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

** ONE OWNER ** 

** CERTIFIED AVAILABLE for extra 495 $ fee**

**WARRANTY  AVAILABLE **

** 2012 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN grey on black leather heated seats, panoramic sunroof, AWD 4 cyl 2.0 L engine, Clean,  Driving nice **.        

   * **Buy with confidence; registered dealer with OMVIC and UCDA. Open Mon - Sat from 10 am - 6 pm, Sundays open only by appointment**.  

**WARRANTY available up to 3 years  * *HST Licencing is extra*.  *FINANCING AVAILABLE100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL!!!**down payment may be required* Regardless of your credit, Good or Poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs.  ** Trade in are welcome** VISA, MASTERCARD accepted, we also speak french, italian and spanishPlease visit us at 585 Kennedy Rd in Scarborough, call before at [hidden information] Stefan Read Less

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

