2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 5 7 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7379360

7379360 Stock #: 318237

318237 VIN: WVGBV7AX9CW560966

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Tan Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 120,574 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Mechanical Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged

