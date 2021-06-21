Menu
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

120,574 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motor Valley

416-886-2323

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

4Motion Highline Sunroof / Leather Mint!

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

4Motion Highline Sunroof / Leather Mint!

Location

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-886-2323

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,574KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7379360
  • Stock #: 318237
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX9CW560966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,574 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN 4MOTION HIGHLINE EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN SUV COMES EQUIPPED WITH HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROON, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, POWER FRONT SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C, NEW BRAKES & MUCH MORE...  

 

 

*** PLEASE NOTE: WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! PLEASE CALL/TXT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT AT 416-886-2323 ***

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! - WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL...!  

 

Good Bad or No Credit?   We Finance All Types of Credit Visit www.MotorValley.ca To Submit Credit Application Online OR Visit Us In-person For On-Spot Approval.

 

** 2-Yrs Powertrain Warranty on All Vehicles ** 

 

Price Includes:

1. Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2. Administration Fee.

3. PDI (Pre-Delivery Inspection).

4. Carfax History Report.

5. OMVIC Fee

Taxes and Licensing extra.

 

Being a good negotiator shouldn’t allow someone to get a better price over someone who is uncomfortable negotiating. We believe everyone deserves to get the best price first. By constantly monitoring the market you can buy confidently knowing you are getting a great deal! No-haggle pricing. We advertise our lowest price online.

 

MOTOR VALLEY  

2583 Eglinton Ave East 

Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8 

DIR: 416-886-2323

www.MOTORVALLEY.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

Motor Valley

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

