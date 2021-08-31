Menu
2013 Audi A4

132,500 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

2013 Audi A4

2013 Audi A4

PREMIUM PLUS

2013 Audi A4

PREMIUM PLUS

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

132,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8028712
  • Stock #: 0008
  • VIN: WAUBFCFL9DN032204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,500 KM

Vehicle Description

A4! SEDAN! QUATTRO! PREMIUM PLUS! AUTO! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! ALLOY RIMS! POWER WINDOWS!

POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH! PUSH START! AND MUCH MORE！ LOCAL ONTARIO CAR!

ACCIDENT FREE! CLEAN TOTLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH ! AS IS SALE! CERTFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118  EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

