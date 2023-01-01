$23,600+ tax & licensing
$23,600
+ taxes & licensing
AJS Auto Sales
416-500-5311
2013 Audi A5
2.0T quattro Premium Plus
121,395KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 1929
- VIN: WAUVFBFH6DN015718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
Other CONVERTIBLES (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Air Bags
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
rear window defogger
CENTRE CONSOLE
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Heated/Cooled Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Auto Headlights
Convenience
Clock
Cup Holder
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Air Condition
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Soft Top
Parking Sensors
CONVERTIBLE
Audio Steering Controls
AUTO UP/DOWN WINDOWS
ADVANCE TRAC AWD
AIR BAGS (SIDE)
AM/FM STEREO W. CD
ONBOARD COMP. (DTE;LPER100;TEMP;ENGTIME)
TILT/TELE STEERING COLUMN
UPG SOUND SYS (BOSE/INFINITY/JBL)
VAR. INTERMITTENT WIPERS
AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
ORIGINAL MANUALS
DUAL AIR AND HEAT
AUTO DOWN WINDOWS
PARKING SENSORS W VISUAL AID
PROXIMITY ENTRY AND KEYLESS FOB
