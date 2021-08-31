2013 Audi Q7

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 0 1 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7922853

7922853 Stock #: 011655

011655 VIN: WA1CGCFE6DD011655

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 011655

Mileage 168,014 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Safety Parking Distance Sensors Convenience Remote Entry Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.