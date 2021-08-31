Menu
2013 Audi Q7

168,014 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Location

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

168,014KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7922853
  • Stock #: 011655
  • VIN: WA1CGCFE6DD011655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 011655
  • Mileage 168,014 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!Contact Sales for More Information

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Parking Distance Sensors
Remote Entry
AWD
8 speed automatic

