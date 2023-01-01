Menu
2013 BMW 3 Series

171,720 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 335i xDrive AWD

2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 335i xDrive AWD

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

171,720KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10116114
  • VIN: WBA3B9C53DF585000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,720 KM

Vehicle Description


ONE OWNER 
AWD 335i xDrive 4dr Sedan
3.0L Turbo I6 300hp 300ft. lbs.
AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 

Leather | Power windows | Heated seats
BACKUP CAM | MOONROOF | MUCH MORE 

CARFAX LINK


 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

