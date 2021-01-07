Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW 3 Series

196,384 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 6560836
  2. 6560836
  3. 6560836
  4. 6560836
  5. 6560836
  6. 6560836
  7. 6560836
  8. 6560836
  9. 6560836
  10. 6560836
  11. 6560836
  12. 6560836
  13. 6560836
  14. 6560836
  15. 6560836
  16. 6560836
  17. 6560836
  18. 6560836
  19. 6560836
  20. 6560836
  21. 6560836
Contact Seller

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

196,384KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6560836
  • VIN: WBA8B3C54DJ811006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,384 KM

Vehicle Description

* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. Prices have been cut and are firm.+hst

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO PAY STUBS! NO JOB LETTERS! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

**Call (416) 686-6969 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! 7 LOCATIONS! over 350 vehicles. We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2010 Mercedes-Benz B...
 141,647 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Versa Note
 207,994 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 245,794 KM
$5,450 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory