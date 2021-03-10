Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW 3 Series

181,654 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Auto Sales

437-777-3563

Contact Seller
2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive AWD|NAVI|

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive AWD|NAVI|

Location

Fine Auto Sales

773 Warden Ave #1, Scarborough, ON M1L 4C2

437-777-3563

  1. 6727556
  2. 6727556
  3. 6727556
  4. 6727556
  5. 6727556
  6. 6727556
  7. 6727556
  8. 6727556
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,654KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6727556
  • Stock #: 9464
  • VIN: WBA3C3C57DF979464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 9464
  • Mileage 181,654 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 BMW 320i AWD comes well equipped with sunroof, heated leather seats, memory seats, back up sensors and so much more, Bluetoothconnection and much more!!!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!!
OUR FINANCE TEAM SPECIALIZES IN FINANCING CUSTOMERS WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT; GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT AND NO CREDIT. We also specialize in financing applicants with CASH INCOME/SELF EMPLOYED, NEW COMERS, REFUGEES, INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS ETC.
FINANCING RATE AS LOW AS 4.99 % OAC


 This vehicle is being sold as is in order to certify it a charge of six hundred and ninety five ($695) is required hence why this vehicle is not derivable and not certified until then.


Vehicle location: * 773 Warden Ave Scarborough, Ontario M1L4C2 * CALL 437 777 3563 FOR MORE INFORMATION!  Taxes and certification extra - Call for more details.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MEMORY SEAT
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fine Auto Sales

2009 Ford Flex Limit...
 158,321 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2008 BMW 3 Series 33...
 188,652 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2012 Fiat 500 2dr Cp...
 131,265 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fine Auto Sales

Fine Auto Sales

Fine Auto Sales

773 Warden Ave #1, Scarborough, ON M1L 4C2

Call Dealer

437-777-XXXX

(click to show)

437-777-3563

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory