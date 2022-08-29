2013 BMW 5 Series

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$17,395 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 4 9 4 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9145804

9145804 Stock #: U67830

U67830 VIN: WBAFU7C53DDU67830

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 140,494 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Power Folding Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

