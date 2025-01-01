$6,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 BMW X3
2013 BMW X3
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,008KM
As Is Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 2,008 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales
2013 BMW X3 2,008 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE 255,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE 255,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email A.S.D. Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-247-XXXX(click to show)
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing>
A.S.D. Auto Sales
647-247-7547
2013 BMW X3