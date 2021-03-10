Menu
2013 BMW X3

163,541 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Fine Auto Sales

437-777-3563

2013 BMW X3

2013 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i

2013 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i

Location

Fine Auto Sales

773 Warden Ave #1, Scarborough, ON M1L 4C2

437-777-3563

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

163,541KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6732488
  • Stock #: 9437
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C5XD0A19437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 9437
  • Mileage 163,541 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL 437 777 3563 * 2013 bmw x3 2.0L TURBO 


Come by and give this beautiful 2013 BMW X3   a visit! This vehicle offers a perfect mixture between luxury and performance for 4 door  . Powering this vehicle is an efficient 2.0LTURBO  4 cylinder  engine mated to an automatic transmission sending power to all wheel drive  ! Comfortable, luxurious steering great handling and beautiful ride. Vehicle has many features such as: remote start, automatic, ,  back up camera , AM-FM-CD-AUX player, Bluetooth system (audio), traction control, key-less entry, remote start, apple car play, multi functional steering wheel, comfortable cushion seats, theft deterrent system, tire pressure sensors, amazing sound system and much more! If you are interested in this vehicle please call or visit our showroom for more information 437 777 3563 !


Financing available - All credit welcome! * Bad credit, no credit, bankruptcy, cash income/self-employed, divorced, high chances of approval! (significant down-payment may be required)! Financing rates available upon contacting dealer!


Apply online at - www.fineautosales.ca/car-loan-application - Over 60 cars, vans, and trucks to choose from. Check us out at -  https://www.fineautosales.ca - call 437 777 3563 for more information.  


* This vehicle is being sold as is in order to certify it a charge of six hundred and ninety five ($695) is required hence why this vehicle is not derivable and not certified until then.


Vehicle location: * 773 Warden Ave Scarborough, Ontario M1L4C2 * CALL 437 777 3563 FOR MORE INFORMATION!  Taxes and certification extra - Call for more details.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
MEMORY SEAT
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fine Auto Sales

Fine Auto Sales

773 Warden Ave #1, Scarborough, ON M1L 4C2

437-777-3563

