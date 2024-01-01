2013 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div style=box-sizing: border-box;>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK WITH LONG HOURS TO ACCOMODATE YOUR SCHEDULE!! CALL US NOW AT (416) 283-0849 TO INQUIRE ; OR VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 4300 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH, ON M1E 2M8</div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />For similar vehicles and to view all our inventory please visit our website at :<br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />www.supereconomyautosales.com/vehicles/<br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />At Super Economy Auto Sales we firmly believe that a 5 star customer service is key to a successful dealership we have been looking after our customers from all over Ontario for over 23 years. Now thats dependable! We know you are looking for a quality car at a great price and therefor we invite you to view our cars in person for a fair comparison, our friendly staff will answer all your questions and walk you through every step making your shopping experience hassle and worry free.<br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />WE FINANCE EVERYONE WHETHER YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU THE RIGHT APPROVAL TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS.<br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions. <br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER, CASH OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $795 for all cars or $895 for German Cars & Trucks which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection. A documentation fee of $595 will apply to all finance deals.</div>

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

254,815 KM

Details Description Features

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

  1. 1718154292
  2. 1718154303
  3. 1718154314
  4. 1718154322
  5. 1718154328
  6. 1718154333
  7. 1718154339
  8. 1718154345
  9. 1718154350
  10. 1718154357
  11. 1718154363
  12. 1718154369
  13. 1718154375
  14. 1718154381
  15. 1718154387
  16. 1718154392
  17. 1718154398
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
254,815KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PL5SHXD7237185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 254,815 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK WITH LONG HOURS TO ACCOMODATE YOUR SCHEDULE!! CALL US NOW AT (416) 283-0849 TO INQUIRE ; OR VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 4300 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH, ON M1E 2M8



For similar vehicles and to view all our inventory please visit our website at :



www.supereconomyautosales.com/vehicles/



At Super Economy Auto Sales we firmly believe that a 5 star customer service is key to a successful dealership we have been looking after our customers from all over Ontario for over 23 years. Now that's dependable! We know you are looking for a quality car at a great price and therefor we invite you to view our cars in person for a fair comparison, our friendly staff will answer all your questions and walk you through every step making your shopping experience hassle and worry free.







WE FINANCE EVERYONE WHETHER YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU THE RIGHT APPROVAL TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS.







Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.







Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER, CASH OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $795 for all cars or $895 for German Cars & Trucks which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection. A documentation fee of $595 will apply to all finance deals.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Super Economy Auto Sales

Used 2014 BMW 320i 320I-XDRIVE-ONLY 95K-LEATHER-SUNROOF-BK CAM-ALLOYS for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 BMW 320i 320I-XDRIVE-ONLY 95K-LEATHER-SUNROOF-BK CAM-ALLOYS 95,405 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Edge 4DR Sel AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Ford Edge 4DR Sel AWD 193,769 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4X4 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4X4 153,067 KM $18,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Economy Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-283-XXXX

(click to show)

416-283-0849

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Cruze