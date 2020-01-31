2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevy Cruze LT
drives mint very good car
comes with safety
asking 3999$ plus tax
Aya's auto sales inc
- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Stability Control
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Exterior
- Powertrain
- Additional Features
- Wheel Covers
- Turbocharged
- Knee Air Bag
