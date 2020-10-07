2013 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
Location

Fara Auto Sales

1545 Warden Ave, Scarborough, ON M1R 2S9

416-299-1222

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

117,276KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5839131
  • Stock #: 1411
  • VIN: 1G1PB5SH3D7307726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1411
  • Mileage 117,276 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED INCLUDING THE PRICE.


ALSO COMES WITH SIX MONTHS OR 9000 KM FREE WARRANTY INCLUDING THE PRICE.


COMES FULLY CERTIFIED INCLUDING THE PRICE.


ALSO COMES WITH SIX MONTHS OR 9000 KM FREE WARRANTY INCLUDING THE PRICE.

PRICE PLUS TAX AND LICENSING, CALL US @



416-299-1222 >> TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE 


Low rate financing, everyone will be approved.

WE ARE LOCATED Indoor Showroom @ 1545 Warden Ave, Scarborough, ON M1R 2S9

ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear Window Defroster
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

