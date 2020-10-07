Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

132,648 KM

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Auto Center

416-690-3227

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Location

Quality Auto Center

598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-690-3227

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

132,648KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6052725
  VIN: 1G1PL5SH4D7317713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,648 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN TITLE VEHICLE

 

 

 

 SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE  – Available







WARRANTY: POWER TRAIN – ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WITH UNLIMITED KM Available















FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR NEW, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT QUALITY AUTO CENTER



598 DANFORTH ROAD



SCARBOROUGH,ON M1K 1E7







4166903227 ADVENTURELANE.COM.











If the customer decide to buy the vehicle AS IS condition ******ONLY***********







We must state now through OMVIC by law: ***********EVEN IF THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL***************







These vehicles are being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


** $350-$500 FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE 



* HST + LICENSING ARE EXTRA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Quality Auto Center

Quality Auto Center

598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-690-3227

