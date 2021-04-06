2013 Chevrolet Cruze...

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $499

$4,999 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 6824756

6824756 VIN: 1G1PL5SH5D7325657

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Anti-Theft System Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.