Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

92,206 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo/LEATHER/B.CAM/BLUETOOTH/TOUCHSCREEN/

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo/LEATHER/B.CAM/BLUETOOTH/TOUCHSCREEN/

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,206KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6902283
  • Stock #: 09211 - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SBXD7215600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • Interior Colour Black - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,206 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR FINANCING PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! SERVING the GTA and beyond since 1991, SAME location, SAME phone number: 416-287-0020 - CALL US TODAY! 

Key Features: OnStar, keyless entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, air-conditioning, a six-way (manual) adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split rear seat, a trip computer, full power accessories, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD/MP3 player, satellite radio, USB port and an auxiliary audio jack, turbocharged engine, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen display and the Chevrolet MyLink system, which bundles Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice control and smartphone integration, six-way power driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera and heated mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, four-wheel disc brakes, leather upholstery, AND SO MUCH MORE. CALL NOW!! 416-287-0020!!

**** This particular unit has 92,206 KMS ****

Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $695 which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection and peace of mind. A documentation fee of $495 will apply to all finance deals.

Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2007 Toyota Corolla ...
 0 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford C-MAX SEL/...
 0 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Elantra...
 121,689 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory