2013 Chevrolet Cruze

Sale $9,995 + taxes & licensing
137,750 KM
Used
Good Condition

VIN: 1G1PC5SB9D7266866

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 137,750 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers Turbocharged Knee Air Bag

