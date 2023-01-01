Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

137,750 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo/P.GROUB/BLUE TOOTH/LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo/P.GROUB/BLUE TOOTH/LOW KMS

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

  1. 1677796093
  2. 1677796095
  3. 1677796093
  4. 1677795128
  5. 1677796096
  6. 1677796095
  7. 1677796096
  8. 1677796078
  9. 1677796096
  10. 1677796093
  11. 1677796097
  12. 1677796093
  13. 1677796094
  14. 1677796095
  15. 1677796094
  16. 1677796093
  17. 1677796094
  18. 1677796095
  19. 1677796094
  20. 1677796093
  21. 1677796096
  22. 1677796096
  23. 1677796096
  24. 1677796093
  25. 1677796096
  26. 1677795189
  27. 1677796092
  28. 1677796095
  29. 1677796096
  30. 1677795180
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
137,750KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9671950
  • Stock #: 13775++- WE FINANCEVERYONE
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB9D7266866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 13775++- WE FINANCEVERYONE
  • Mileage 137,750 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR FINANCING PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! SERVING the GTA and beyond since 1991, SAME location, SAME phone number: 416-287-0020 - CALL US TODAY! Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER , DEBIT OR E TRANSFER .  All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing AND GAS , Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $695 which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS ( ENGINE AND TRANY ARE NOT PART OF SAFETY WARRANTY ) ,  Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection and peace of mind. A documentation fee of $495 will apply to all finance deals. PLEASE BE ADVISED ;DUE TO THE HI VOLUME WE EXPERIENCED ON TEST DRIVE , IN ORDER TO KEEP OUR PRICE LOW AND OUR VEHICLE IN A GOOD SHAPE , WE ONLY GIVE TEST DRIVE TO COSTUMER WHO IS READY TO FINALIZEDEALS ON THE SPOT . Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. COS ALL OF THESE OPTIONS ARE NOT PART OF SAFETY , Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.OUR BEST COSTUMER IS AN EDUCATED COSTUMER



 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2014 Mercedes-Benz G...
 97,160 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2013 Acura RDX CAMER...
 217,129 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fiesta Tit...
 136,950 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8
Quick Links
Directions Inventory