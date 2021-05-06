Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

200,586 KM

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR LS

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR LS

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

200,586KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7051136
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK1D6401815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,586 KM

Vehicle Description

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. Prices have been cut and are firm.+hst

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO PAY STUBS! NO JOB LETTERS! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

**Call (416) 686-6969 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! 7 LOCATIONS! over 350 vehicles. We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

