2013 Chevrolet Equinox

211,250 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

JBN Auto Sales

647-763-1366

LS

LS

Location

2563 Eglinton Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

211,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7721851
  • Stock #: 5007
  • VIN: 2gnflcek9d6219542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,250 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet equinox Ls, has 211230km, No Accident, back up camera, well maintained, mostly in highway driven, in & out is in excellent condition, all-wheel drive, great SUV for winter.

 

Please contact our Sales consultants for more information on this vehicle.
Ask about our assortment of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that add a 3month/5000km warranty,

 

We finance everyone!!!

 

Call at this number to book an appointment for a test drive.

Ph: 647-763-1366

Email:jbnauto1@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

