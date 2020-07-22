+ taxes & licensing
4246 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2013 Chevrolet Orlando 7 Passenger with only 4 Cylinder engine. A real gas saver. Its a single owner vehicle that did a lot of highway mileage. Very well maintained vehicle and sold fully Certified. Comes with peace of mind warranty. You won't believe how nice this 7 rider drives. Ice cold Air Conditioning. Very Very clean inside and out, It has been fully detailed and shampood. Its good to have that done during this Pandemic. Only $3995 plus tax, We dont chanrge extra for Safety. Please call for appointments at 416-3335505.
