2013 Chevrolet Orlando

307,000 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Deals On Wheels

416-333-5505

2013 Chevrolet Orlando

2013 Chevrolet Orlando

7Pass 4cyl $3995

2013 Chevrolet Orlando

7Pass 4cyl $3995

Location

Deals On Wheels

4246 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M7

416-333-5505

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

307,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5633895
  • VIN: KL77P2ET5DK129447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 307,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Orlando 7 Passenger with only 4 Cylinder engine. A real gas saver. Its a single owner vehicle that did a lot of highway mileage. Very well maintained vehicle and sold fully Certified. Comes with peace of mind warranty. You won't believe how nice this 7 rider drives. Ice cold Air Conditioning. Very Very clean inside and out, It has been fully detailed and shampood. Its good to have that done during this Pandemic. Only $3995 plus tax, We dont chanrge extra for Safety. Please call for appointments at 416-3335505.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

