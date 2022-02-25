Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

0 KM

Details Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8275905
  VIN: 3GCPKSE73DG378146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Call Dealer

416-283-XXXX

(click to show)

416-283-0849

