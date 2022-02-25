$12,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Super Economy Auto Sales
416-283-0849
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Super Economy Auto Sales
4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
416-283-0849
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8275905
- VIN: 3GCPKSE73DG378146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Super Economy Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Super Economy Auto Sales
4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8