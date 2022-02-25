Menu
2013 Chevrolet Trax

168,462 KM

Details Features

$8,490

+ tax & licensing
Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

LS-EXTRA CLEAN-4CYL-BLUETOOTH-AUX-USB-MUST SEE!!!

Location

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

168,462KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8325570
  • VIN: 3GNCJKSB7DL202144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,462 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

