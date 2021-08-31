Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chrysler 300

152,546 KM

Details Description Features

$11,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,450

+ taxes & licensing

Loan Zone

416-694-3636

Contact Seller
2013 Chrysler 300

2013 Chrysler 300

4dr Sdn Touring RWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chrysler 300

4dr Sdn Touring RWD

Location

Loan Zone

3266 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-694-3636

  1. 7853871
  2. 7853871
  3. 7853871
  4. 7853871
  5. 7853871
  6. 7853871
  7. 7853871
  8. 7853871
  9. 7853871
  10. 7853871
  11. 7853871
  12. 7853871
  13. 7853871
  14. 7853871
  15. 7853871
  16. 7853871
  17. 7853871
  18. 7853871
Contact Seller

$11,450

+ taxes & licensing

152,546KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7853871
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG3DH551012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,546 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Loan Zone

2013 BMW 3 Series 4d...
 196,384 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X5 AWD 4dr ...
 165,261 KM
$13,450 + tax & lic
2012 Acura TL 4dr Sd...
 165,510 KM
$9,450 + tax & lic

Email Loan Zone

Loan Zone

Loan Zone

3266 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-694-XXXX

(click to show)

416-694-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory