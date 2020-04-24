Menu
2013 Dodge Dart

4dr Sdn Limited

2013 Dodge Dart

4dr Sdn Limited

Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A9

416-451-7744

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 156,304KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4926252
  • Stock #: 475074
  • VIN: 1C3CDFCA1DD118408
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2013 Dodge Dart - Well Maintained -  Blue on Black Leather! Great Shape!  Loaded With Navi, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry,  Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seats, Heated Seats,  AM/FM/USB Audio, Plus So Much More! CarFAX Verified Report! Comes Certified and Also Comes With a 24 Month Powertrain Warranty Included In The Price! Financing Available OAC! We Finance All Credit Types! 



Our Price Includes:



1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.

3.Administration Fee.

4.OMVIC Fee.

5.24 Month Standard Powertrain Warranty.



Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.



We accept all types of credit cards.



We are open 7 days a week. (Sunday By Appointment Only)



Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd

Toronto, ON M1K 2A9

Office:(416) 451 7744

Email: sales@frontlinemotors.ca

Web: frontlinemotors.ca

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

