Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

271,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Just Deals Ltd

416-230-1586

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT, certified

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT, certified

Location

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

  1. 1688748449
  2. 1688748449
  3. 1688748449
  4. 1688748449
  5. 1688748449
  6. 1688748449
  7. 1688748449
  8. 1688748449
  9. 1688748449
  10. 1688748449
  11. 1688748449
  12. 1688748449
  13. 1688748449
  14. 1688748449
  15. 1688748449
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
271,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10154607
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4DR535682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 271,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED. www.justdealsltd.ca Any info you need in the website Address; 3132 Kingston road Toronto Scarborough excellent condition ***Safety included the price ***** CERTIFIED Appointment need it please text or call before you come Runs and drives great! AUTOMATIC!! Cash or certified check, Financing available IF you have any questions about financing call for more details everyone is different ***FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY NOW AND FILL APPLICATION @Justdealsltd.ca All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. approvals. Please call or text to make an appointment. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Just Deals Ltd

2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 271,000 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota RAV4 Sport
 142,000 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2001 Toyota RAV4 SPO...
 300,000 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic

Email Just Deals Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Just Deals Ltd

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

Call Dealer

416-230-XXXX

(click to show)

416-230-1586

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory