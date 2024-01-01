Menu
www.justdealsltd.ca Address; 3132 Kingston road Toronto Scarborough excellent condition ***Safety included the price ***** CERTIFIED Appointment need it please text or call before you come Runs and drives great! AUTOMATIC!! Cash or certified check, Financing available IF you have any questions about financing call for more details everyone is different ***FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY NOW AND FILL APPLICATION @Justdealsltd.ca All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. approvals. Please call or text to make an appointment.

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

212,000 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

212,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1DR814992

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

SAFETY INCLUDED. www.justdealsltd.ca Address; 3132 Kingston road Toronto Scarborough excellent condition ***Safety included the price ***** CERTIFIED Appointment need it please text or call before you come Runs and drives great! AUTOMATIC!! Cash or certified check, Financing available IF you have any questions about financing call for more details everyone is different ***FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY NOW AND FILL APPLICATION @Justdealsltd.ca All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. approvals. Please call or text to make an appointment. 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Automatic Headlights

Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Just Deals Ltd

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-XXXX

416-230-1586

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Just Deals Ltd

416-230-1586

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan