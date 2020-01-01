2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS "NO AUCTION PURCHASES". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. SAFETY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Halogen Quad Headlamps
- Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
- Instrument cluster w/tachometer
- Fold-away pwr heated mirrors
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Windows
-
- REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
- Rear Window Defroster
- Tinted glass windows
- Suspension
-
- Safety
-
- ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
- LATCH ready child seat anchor system
- Dual note electric horn
- Rear child safety locks
- Advanced multi-stage front air bags
- Side curtain air bags for all rows
- Front supplemental side air bags
- Driver knee-bolster air bag
- Seating
-
- Manual Adjust Seats
- Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
- Trim
-
- Black/Bright Grille
- Body-colour fascias
- Power Options
-
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Comfort
-
- Rear dome lamp
- LH rear quarter storage bin
- Dual sunvisors w/mirrors
- Front overhead console
- Exterior
-
- Tire carrier winch
- Left manual sliding door w/glass
- Right manual sliding door w/glass
- Accent bodyside mouldings
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- (4) speakers
- Fixed long mast antenna
- Additional Features
-
- Tip Start
- Liftgate flood lamp
- outside temp display
- Black door handles
- 160-amp alternator
- Dual Glove Boxes
- HD radiator
- Air filter
- active head restraints
- Belt mouldings
- Carpet flooring
- Black sill applique
- Lower instrument panel cubby bin
- Observation mirror
- Front courtesy/map lamps
- Headlamp time-delay off
- 730-amp maintenance-free battery
- HD engine cooling
- HD transmission oil cooler
- Variable-intermittent windshield wiper
- Front passenger assist handles
- B-pillar mounted 2nd row assist handles
- 2nd row overhead assist handles
- 3.6L VVT V6 engine
- P225/65R17 touring BSW tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.