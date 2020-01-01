Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

  159,000KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4447593
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG8DR500224
Exterior Colour
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl (Black)
Interior Colour
Black/Light Graystone Interior (H7X1)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS "NO AUCTION PURCHASES". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. SAFETY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Halogen Quad Headlamps
  • Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Instrument cluster w/tachometer
  • Fold-away pwr heated mirrors
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Windows
  • REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Tinted glass windows
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
Safety
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • LATCH ready child seat anchor system
  • Dual note electric horn
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Advanced multi-stage front air bags
  • Side curtain air bags for all rows
  • Front supplemental side air bags
  • Driver knee-bolster air bag
Seating
  • Manual Adjust Seats
  • Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
Trim
  • Black/Bright Grille
  • Body-colour fascias
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Comfort
  • Rear dome lamp
  • LH rear quarter storage bin
  • Dual sunvisors w/mirrors
  • Front overhead console
Exterior
  • Tire carrier winch
  • Left manual sliding door w/glass
  • Right manual sliding door w/glass
  • Accent bodyside mouldings
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (4) speakers
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Additional Features
  • Tip Start
  • Liftgate flood lamp
  • outside temp display
  • Black door handles
  • 160-amp alternator
  • Dual Glove Boxes
  • HD radiator
  • Air filter
  • active head restraints
  • Belt mouldings
  • Carpet flooring
  • Black sill applique
  • Lower instrument panel cubby bin
  • Observation mirror
  • Front courtesy/map lamps
  • Headlamp time-delay off
  • 730-amp maintenance-free battery
  • HD engine cooling
  • HD transmission oil cooler
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wiper
  • Front passenger assist handles
  • B-pillar mounted 2nd row assist handles
  • 2nd row overhead assist handles
  • 3.6L VVT V6 engine
  • P225/65R17 touring BSW tires

