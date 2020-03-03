Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

  1. 1585786288
  2. 1585786288
  3. 1585786289
  4. 1585786289
  5. 1585786289
  6. 1585786290
  7. 1585786290
Contact Seller

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 173,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4803870
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9DR681933
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

excellent conditions,no accident www.justdealsltd.com
Safety is included in the price!
We have been serving the community and offering the best quality and certified cars for over 25 years.

FINANCING AVAILABLE (A down payment may be required)
Regardless of your credit, good or poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs.

Please call or text to make an appointment for a test drive.
Mike Hanna (416-230-1586)
For more inventory check out our website www.justdealsltd.com

Business Hours:
- Monday - Friday: 11:00AM-6:00PM
-Saturday With appointment
- Sunday: closed
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Just Deals Ltd

2017 Nissan Rogue SV
 155,000 KM
$12,400 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Altima 2...
 266,000 KM
$1,699 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Rogue S,...
 170,000 KM
$5,300 + tax & lic
Just Deals Ltd

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-230-XXXX

(click to show)

416-230-1586

Send A Message