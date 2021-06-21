Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Accident Free/7 Passenger/DVD/Comes Certified

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Accident Free/7 Passenger/DVD/Comes Certified

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7507083
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG3DR504469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

August PROMO ***2 Year Warranty, Free Oil Change, Free Rust Proofing***  Automatic, Accident Free, Comes Certified. Has Only 118,000KM on it. 4 Door, 7 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX, Bluetooth, DVD Entertainment System, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry. Please Call To Confirm Availability.....A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive....... ....visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

